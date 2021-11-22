Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Nucor by 57.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 227,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,286,000 after purchasing an additional 83,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Nucor by 1,956.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NUE opened at $112.85 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $47.94 and a 12 month high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

NUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.42.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

