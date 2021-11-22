Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 453 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,657 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,750,231 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,414,761,000 after buying an additional 284,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,672,800,000 after buying an additional 773,793 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,962,661 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $976,147,000 after buying an additional 179,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,502,689 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $900,845,000 after buying an additional 75,089 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $749,572,000 after buying an additional 980,928 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $175.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.44 and a 200-day moving average of $163.00. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.30 and a 52-week high of $191.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.06.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $36,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total value of $578,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,818,659.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 240,665 shares of company stock valued at $39,582,021. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

