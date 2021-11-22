Level Four Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,022 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,624,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,055,293,000 after buying an additional 934,167 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,987,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,519 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,858,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,165,000 after purchasing an additional 214,007 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,212,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,544,000 after purchasing an additional 188,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,006,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,050,000 after purchasing an additional 373,776 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $69.91 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $64.29 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.22 and its 200 day moving average is $68.87.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

