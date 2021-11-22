Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 214 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $163.88 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $129.94 and a 52-week high of $167.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.49 and its 200 day moving average is $161.04.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.