Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT stock opened at $457.47 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $322.50 and a 1 year high of $459.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $426.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.72.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.