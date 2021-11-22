KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Raises Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $81.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $182.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. Novartis AG has a one year low of $81.01 and a one year high of $98.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.29.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

