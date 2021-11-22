Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $177,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 9.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Florin Court Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 245.8% during the 2nd quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 153,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 310,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,597,000 after purchasing an additional 35,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock opened at $36.45 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $38.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.71.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.