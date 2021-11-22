KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Trims Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WFC opened at $48.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.95. The stock has a market cap of $200.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

