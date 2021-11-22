Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 73.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,745 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.10.

NYSE CAH opened at $48.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.