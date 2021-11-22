Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $264,000 Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.3% in the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 6,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

Shares of ENB opened at $39.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.97 and a 1 year high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.674 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 120.27%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

