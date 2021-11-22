State of Alaska Department of Revenue Invests $2.56 Million in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 40,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBWI. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $76.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.73. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 211.22% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.58%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

