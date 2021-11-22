Berman Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter worth $34,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in IDACORP by 59.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDA opened at $108.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.50. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $110.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.10.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.03 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.73%.

IDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.