Comerica Bank Has $3.70 Million Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Stericycle by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 311,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,997,000 after acquiring an additional 30,811 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Stericycle by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Stericycle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Stericycle by 381.8% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 17,690 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SRCL. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $60.72 on Monday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.65 and a 12-month high of $79.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.50 and a 200-day moving average of $70.07.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.78 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

