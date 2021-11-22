Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 678,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 98,744 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.21% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $26,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,718,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,097,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,208,000 after buying an additional 79,276 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 73.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 29,087 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 128.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 42,199 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 71,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $39.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.16 and a 1-year high of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMH. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.28.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre bought 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $56,968.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,335,625 in the last 90 days. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

