The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 622,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,353 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $28,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at $88,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $52.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.89 and its 200-day moving average is $47.22. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.23. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.