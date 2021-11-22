Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Cuts Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 622,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,353 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $28,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $52.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.89 and its 200-day moving average is $47.22. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.23. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

