Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 8,342 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 262,028 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $25,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 175,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $89.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.68. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $70.53 and a 52-week high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.15.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

