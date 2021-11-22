Comerica Bank Increases Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,253,000. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 19.9% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 35.0% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $367.56.

ZM opened at $251.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a PE ratio of 75.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.16 and a 52 week high of $486.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.41.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $4,067,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total transaction of $3,294,446.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,697 shares of company stock valued at $30,180,093. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

