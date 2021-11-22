Virtu Financial LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Daseke at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Daseke by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Daseke by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 303,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Daseke by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Daseke by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Daseke by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 70,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Daseke alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DSKE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

Shares of DSKE stock opened at $10.17 on Monday. Daseke, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Daseke had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 81.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $2,282,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,980.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Daseke Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.