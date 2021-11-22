1,937 Shares in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 0.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,118,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter worth $260,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter worth $766,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 93,428.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 223.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 82,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

SNBR opened at $77.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.08. Sleep Number Co. has a 1 year low of $66.51 and a 1 year high of $151.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.73.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

In other news, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $155,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $1,453,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

