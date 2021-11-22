Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,703 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Magnite were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Magnite by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Magnite by 265.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Magnite news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 40,004 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $1,208,520.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 31,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $909,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,117,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.45.

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $20.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 89.30 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

