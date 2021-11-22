Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LFUS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 26,315 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 14.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,867,000 after purchasing an additional 84,001 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Littelfuse by 52.5% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Littelfuse by 35.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 9,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total value of $2,900,898.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.28, for a total value of $2,466,636.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,137 shares of company stock valued at $13,553,717 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $321.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.00 and a 200 day moving average of $271.61. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.89 and a 52 week high of $334.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 18.12%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

