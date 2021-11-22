Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of RUS stock opened at C$34.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 6.81. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of C$20.45 and a 1-year high of C$37.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$33.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C$0.45. The company had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.11 billion. Analysts anticipate that Russel Metals will post 2.9716942 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lesley Margaret Seppings Coleman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.28, for a total value of C$31,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,474 shares in the company, valued at C$2,062,962.72. Also, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,000 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.65, for a total value of C$346,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,465,000. Insiders sold 83,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,406 in the last ninety days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities lowered Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.86.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.