Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.
Shares of RUS stock opened at C$34.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 6.81. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of C$20.45 and a 1-year high of C$37.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$33.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C$0.45. The company had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.11 billion. Analysts anticipate that Russel Metals will post 2.9716942 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities lowered Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.86.
Russel Metals Company Profile
Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.
