Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1685 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Pembina Pipeline has raised its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Pembina Pipeline has a payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.7%.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $32.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.19. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $34.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.08, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 74.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,216,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 518,045 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Pembina Pipeline worth $38,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

