Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Shares of STLC opened at C$44.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.70. Stelco has a twelve month low of C$15.77 and a twelve month high of C$51.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$43.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.14.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STLC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Stelco from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stelco in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Stelco from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.72.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

