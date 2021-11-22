Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Short Interest Update

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 257,700 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the October 14th total of 214,600 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

NASDAQ AIRG opened at $10.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.16. Airgain has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AIRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital cut their target price on Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen downgraded Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

In other news, Director James K. Sims purchased 9,701 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $101,860.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRG. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airgain in the second quarter worth about $6,590,000. North Run Capital LP grew its position in shares of Airgain by 73.3% during the second quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 468,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain during the second quarter worth about $3,614,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airgain by 315.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 70,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Airgain by 110.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 66,464 shares in the last quarter. 55.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

