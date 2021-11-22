AMLT (AMLT) Price Reaches $0.0288 on Exchanges

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. In the last seven days, AMLT has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. AMLT has a market capitalization of $8.72 million and approximately $8,814.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMLT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AMLT alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00047551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.98 or 0.00227149 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00088254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AMLT Profile

AMLT (AMLT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,257,937 coins. The official website for AMLT is amlt.coinfirm.io . AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMLT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.