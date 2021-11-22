Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires Shares of 11,020 The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Macerich by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 412,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 114,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,579,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702,680 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 37.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 144,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 39,539 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Macerich by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 17,003 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Macerich by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $21.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.96. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average of $17.34.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.58 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.63%.

In other news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $54,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.61.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

