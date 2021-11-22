Rothschild Investment Corp IL Invests $211,000 in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,071,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 283.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 35,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. 18.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBAN opened at $18.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $253.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.58. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.45.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 12.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

