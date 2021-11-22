Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OXY. TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

NYSE OXY opened at $29.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.60. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.87, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.32.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.28%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

