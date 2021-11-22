Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stake Boosted by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 139,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,176,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 58,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,021,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after buying an additional 11,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW opened at $241.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.17. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.89 and a twelve month high of $243.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $75.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.74%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.80.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

