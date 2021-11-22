Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 80,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Aptinyx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APTX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aptinyx by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

APTX stock opened at $2.32 on Monday. Aptinyx Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $4.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a current ratio of 21.07.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptinyx Profile

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

