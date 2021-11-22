IFG Advisory LLC Has $305,000 Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Entergy stock opened at $105.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.66. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

