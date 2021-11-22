IFG Advisory LLC Has $337,000 Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKG opened at $68.53 on Monday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a one year low of $68.29 and a one year high of $115.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.31.

