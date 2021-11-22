IFG Advisory LLC Has $390,000 Stock Position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000.

NASDAQ PTH opened at $161.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.00. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $137.73 and a 12 month high of $193.97.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

