Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. Hanesbrands posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBI shares. Barclays raised their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 101.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 35.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $17.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.67%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

