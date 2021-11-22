ITV (LON:ITV) PT Raised to GBX 128 at Berenberg Bank

ITV (LON:ITV) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 109 ($1.42) to GBX 128 ($1.67) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the broadcaster’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.29% from the stock’s previous close.

ITV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 128 ($1.67) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 143.50 ($1.87).

LON ITV opened at GBX 119.30 ($1.56) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.80 billion and a PE ratio of 13.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 111.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 207.68. ITV has a 12-month low of GBX 91 ($1.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 134.15 ($1.75).

In other ITV news, insider Chris Kennedy sold 80,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50), for a total value of £92,814.20 ($121,262.35). Also, insider Mary Harris purchased 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £3,071.52 ($4,012.96).

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

