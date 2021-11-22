IFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 78,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 310,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,685,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 243,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 461,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,303,000 after purchasing an additional 46,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 135,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 27,269 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ICSH opened at $50.43 on Monday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.49.

