Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Purchases New Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,463,991,000 after buying an additional 506,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,730,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,436,000 after buying an additional 243,328 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 26.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,568,000 after buying an additional 954,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,778,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,085,000 after buying an additional 85,767 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 37.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,368,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,932,000 after buying an additional 650,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.33.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXR opened at $202.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.29. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.56 and a twelve month high of $204.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

