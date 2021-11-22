Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 73.1% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 20.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HQH opened at $24.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.92. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $28.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

