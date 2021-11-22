Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stake Reduced by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,949 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tilray by 230.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,112,000 after buying an additional 1,200,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Tilray by 738.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,312,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,880,000 after buying an additional 1,156,112 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth $19,950,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Tilray by 221.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 930,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,822,000 after buying an additional 641,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth $15,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TLRY. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays began coverage on Tilray in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Tilray from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $11.80 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.32.

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $10.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average is $14.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tilray Inc has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $67.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 83.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Tilray Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

