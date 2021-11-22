Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC cut its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,161 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HEPA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 94.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 55,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 19,337 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 10,794.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 67,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $135,000. 14.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HEPA opened at $1.32 on Monday. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

