IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Holdings Cut by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of IAA by 3.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 361,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of IAA by 13.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 10,335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IAA by 97.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,156,000 after acquiring an additional 362,482 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IAA by 0.9% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 101,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAA stock opened at $50.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.59. IAA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.16 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.74.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IAA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About IAA

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

