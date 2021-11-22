International Paper (NYSE:IP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Analysts expect International Paper (NYSE:IP) to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.44. International Paper reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for International Paper.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

IP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

IP stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.10 and its 200-day moving average is $58.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. International Paper has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $65.27.

International Paper declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.57%.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,335,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,441,000 after acquiring an additional 207,112 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $575,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 1,404.3% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 473,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,482,000 after purchasing an additional 442,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in International Paper by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Paper (IP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.