Nufarm Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:NUF)

Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF) declared a final dividend on Friday, November 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.28.

Nufarm Company Profile

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company's protection solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and disease.

