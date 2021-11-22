Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $1.97 Million in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $1,186,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GXO. Truist raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.14.

Shares of GXO opened at $101.04 on Monday. GXO Logistics Inc has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $105.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

