The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th.

Kraft Heinz has decreased its dividend by 34.7% over the last three years. Kraft Heinz has a payout ratio of 60.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kraft Heinz to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.8%.

Shares of KHC opened at $35.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.91. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

