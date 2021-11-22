The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th.
Kraft Heinz has decreased its dividend by 34.7% over the last three years. Kraft Heinz has a payout ratio of 60.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kraft Heinz to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.8%.
Shares of KHC opened at $35.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.91. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $44.95.
In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.
Kraft Heinz Company Profile
The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
