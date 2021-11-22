TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Short Interest Update

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 643,600 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the October 14th total of 511,600 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 379,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

TSC opened at $29.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TriState Capital has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $31.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.66 million, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.60.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 24.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TriState Capital will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TriState Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

In other TriState Capital news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $107,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TriState Capital by 17.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in TriState Capital by 78.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in TriState Capital in the second quarter worth $137,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in TriState Capital by 102,687.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in TriState Capital by 101.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

