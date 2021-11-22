Applied Materials, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the manufacturing equipment provider on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th.

Applied Materials has raised its dividend by 117.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Applied Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 11.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Applied Materials to earn $8.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.2%.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $150.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.19. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $76.68 and a 12-month high of $159.00. The firm has a market cap of $135.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Susquehanna lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.45.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Applied Materials stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,453 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,000. Applied Materials makes up 0.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

