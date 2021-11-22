Creditcoin (CTC) Price Tops $2.51

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for $2.51 or 0.00004376 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and approximately $4.66 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,072.73 or 0.99581307 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00052539 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00039213 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005728 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.59 or 0.00540182 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000160 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

